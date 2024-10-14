United Baptist Church donates wheelchair to needy granny

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

THE United Baptist Church came to the rescue of a 62-year-old Kwekwe elderly paralysed woman after the church donated a wheelchair for her use.

Gogo Beauty Sibanda of Globe and Phoenix Compound got paralysed last year when she was fetching water for domestic use and has been facing problems walking ever since.

Her family members have been assisting her with going to the bathroom and doing other household chores.

Handing over the wheelchair, Reverend Pardon Chingowo said it was the duty of the church to ensure that the elderly and the vulnerable in the community are safe.

“After receiving the details from our church pastor, I contacted our organisation the International Miners Ministry (IMM) which is our philanthropy arm and we decided to buy this wheelchair. The IMM has been doing these interventions across the country including some people who were disturbed by Cyclone Idai in Manicaland,” he said.

Speaking after receiving the donation, Gogo Sibanda heaped praises for the church saying it had come at the perfect time.

“This is the best time to receive such a donation since I was having problems. I needed to be carried even to the toilet and this has come as both a surprise and a timely intervention. I can’t thank you enough because I was now giving my family members problems,” she said.

Among other philanthropic works, the church was also involved in the reconstruction of Gogo Mavis Zulu’s house which was gutted by fire following an electrical fault in 2022.