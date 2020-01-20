United goalkeeper crashes £170k Lamborghini

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has escaped unharmed after crashing his car in Carrington yesterday.

United’s No 2 goalkeeper was pictured standing beside his smashed up Lamborghini, worth £170 000, on the A6144. The crash happened on the Carrington Spur Road through Ashton, near to the Reds’ training ground.

Footage also emerged across social media of Romero’s car in ruins on the side of the road but with the United man stood safely to one side of the wreckage. The Lamborghini can be seen underneath a roadside barrier with footage taken from passers by also showing debris strewn across the road.

According to Sky Sports, Romero still took part in Manchester United training on Monday.

It had been a cold and icy night across Manchester with temperatures hovering above freezing, with drivers needing to have been particularly careful on the roads.

Romero, an Argentina international, is believed to have bought the car back in 2017 shortly after United defeated Southampton to win the League Cup at Wembley.

The 32-year-old has been a United player since 2015 and has played nine times for the club in all competitions so far this season. In total, he has played 53 times for United and kept an impressive tally of 34 clean sheets.

Romero’s current contract at Manchester United runs through until 2021 and has an option to be extended for another year.

He is believed to earn around £70 000-a-week on that deal and is widely considered to be one of the best back-up goalkeepers in England. — AFP.