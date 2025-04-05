UNITED IN MEDIOCRITY…The curious confluence of DeMbare, Bosso

Stanford Chiwanga

A peculiar phenomenon has gripped the football loving nation of Zimbabwe — a temporary truce made in the fires of common anxiety.

The grand old names of the game, Dynamos and Highlanders, traditionally fierce rivals, have found themselves united, not in glory, but in a shared apprehension of a growing force — Scottland FC.

Last week, a sight once unimaginable happened — Dynamos fans at Rufaro Stadium’s “Vietnam End,” in a moment of startling solidarity, erupted in cheers as Highlanders took the lead against Scottland in Bulawayo.

This “unholy alliance”, born of a mutual threat, raises pertinent questions about the shifting landscape of Zimbabwean football.

The rise of Scottland has been nothing short of meteoric. Once a minnow in the nation’s footballing narrative, they now command attention, their talented squad rattling the very foundations upon which Dynamos and Highlanders have long stood.

This newfound supremacy has exposed a raw nerve, a collective vulnerability within the traditionally dominant clubs. Is this a mere blip, or a seismic shift in the power dynamics of the Premier Soccer League?

This unexpected camaraderie, however fleeting, reveals a deeper malaise. DeMbare and Bosso, once symbols of footballing prowess, now appear to be united in a shared experience of relative decline.

Their on-field struggles, compounded by off-field administrative woes, have created a fertile ground for Scottland’s ascendance.

The once fierce rivalry, fuelled by blood and thunder clashes and title races, has been temporarily suspended, replaced by a nervous, almost desperate, unity.

The implications of this “unholy alliance” extend beyond a momentary show of solidarity. It signifies a potential reshaping of the football environment in Zimbabwe.

The established order is being challenged, and the traditional giants are being forced to confront their own shortcomings. This unexpected unity signals a recognition that the threat posed by Scottland is not merely a passing phase.

It is a stark reminder that complacency has no place in football, a sport where fortunes can change in an instant.

The question now is whether this alliance, born of necessity and perhaps a shared reliance, will translate into a sustained effort by the fans to help their clubs reclaim their former glory.

Will Dynamos and Highlanders use this shared adversity as a catalyst for change, or will they continue to cling to past glories, allowing the likes of Scottland, Simba Bhora and FC Platinum to further consolidate their position?

It is a stark reality that their very existence, their ability to field teams, is largely dependent on the financial lifeline provided by Sakunda Holdings.

Without this sole significant sponsor, both clubs would be teetering on the brink of extinction, a fact that underscores the urgency of their situation.

The temporary truce has exposed the fragility of their dominance, and the future of football in Zimbabwe may well hinge on how these two giants respond to this unprecedented challenge.

However, this response must extend beyond mere on-field performance. It requires a fundamental shift in their administrative and financial structures, which are currently propped up almost entirely by Sakunda.

To survive in the long term, and to truly challenge the ascendant forces within the league, Dynamos and Highlanders must find a way to stand on their own feet, independent of this single, vital support.

Without it, their rivalry, their survival, and indeed their newly found unity, would be rendered moot. — @plainstan