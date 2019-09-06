United look to offer Pogba new deal

Cape Town — Manchester United have contacted Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola as they look to offer the France midfielder a new and improved deal.

Pogba made it very clear over the summer that he wanted to quit Old Trafford, with “super-agent” Raiola actively pushing to find his client a new club.

Indeed, Zinedine Zidane wanted Pogba at Real Madrid, but the Spanish giants just could not find the relevant funds to make the deal happen and Pogba remained in Manchester.

Despite his wish to leave, the Frenchman still knuckled down in pre-season and has been in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side that has started the new campaign the same way they ended the last – inconsistently.

But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, United are ready to offer the 26-year-old a new lucrative contract to further secure his future at Old Trafford.

United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is said to have been in contact with Raiola and wants to discuss a new deal for Pogba.

The midfielder currently earns around €17 million per season at United and the club are considering giving him a considerable wage rise.

The report adds that with United shifting out a considerable amount from their wage bill this summer, including Alexis Sanchez’s loan exit to Inter, the club believe they are in a good position to give a lucrative new deal to Pogba.

Meanwhile, out-of-favour Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has admitted he finds the prospect of a move to Major League Soccer in the United States an “interesting” one.

The France international has started just one of the Blues’ first four Premier League games this season and was an unused substitute in last week’s 2-2 draw with Sheffield United.

With Tammy Abraham having notched back-to-back braces for Frank Lampard’s men in the last two games, Giroud’s chances of regular first-team football have taken a hit.

Lampard has made it clear he wants to give the youngsters a chance this season with Abraham the clear favourite for the No.9 role, leaving Giroud and Michy Batshuayi battling it out for game time from the bench.

It was a similar story for Giroud last season when he was predominantly limited to playing in the Europa League, finishing as the competition’s top scorer as the west London side claimed the European trophy.

As a result of his limited game time, the 32-year-old was linked with a move away before putting pen to paper on a contract extension to remain at Stamford Bridge until the end of this season.

However, this could well be his last year in the Premier League with the World Cup-winning striker already considering his options.

Giroud was linked with a move to the United States at the turn of the year and is still wanted Stateside.

The ex-Arsenal frontman has now admitted he could be tempted to move to the MLS but says he has other “challenges” he would be keen to take on as well.

Giroud told RMC: “MLS, for my family, my kids who speak English… it’s interesting.

“In a year? In two years? I don’t know when.

“But of course after that I’ll be open to a final challenge.”

It has been a struggle for Giroud to establish himself in the Chelsea first team since he arrived from Arsenal in January 2018.

The Frenchman has scored 19 times in 67 appearances in all competitions for the Blues and will hope to get more chances when the Champions League group stages get underway after the international break.

Chelsea could be prepared to let Giroud walk away at the end of this season, when their transfer ban will come to an end.

Having already agreed to sell Alvaro Morata to Atletico Madrid and decided against signing loanee Gonzalo Higuain after his disappointing six-month stint in England, the club were left with little option but to keep Giroud.— Sport24.