United Methodist Church members protest against homosexuality

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

UNITED Methodist Church (UMC) members have protested against homosexuality at the church’s headquarters in Harare following the recent UMC International Conference that gave the greenlight to homosexuality.

The conference was held in the United States of America.

UMC-Zimbabwe Episcopal Area Lay members were carrying placards, some of them inscribed “We refuse same-sex marriages in the UMC”, “Africa is not for sale: No to Homosexuality”, “Regionalism is Colonialism”, “One Bible, One World: No to Homosexuality” and “Homosexuality is a threat to our culture” among others.

They also sang gospel songs denouncing homosexuality.

There was a tense atmosphere as the church members petitioned the UMC Zimbabwe Episcopal Area Resident Bishop Eben Nhiwatiwa.

In the petition, read by Mr James Kawadza, chairperson of the Voice of Laity Advocacy said sexual ethics have been compromised by the removal of the language that “homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teachings”.

“We, the concerned lay members representing the vast majority of United Methodists laity in the Zimbabwe Episcopal Area, speak with outrage against the horror of the denomination’s apostasy by changes to our Doctrine and thereby becoming sacrilegious,” he said.

“What the delegates voted into church law violates the Bible at the just ended denomination’s general conference held in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States of America. We are mindful of the attempts by the Bishop to sanitize these matters to appease the local churches, while at the same time being in adherence with Zimbabwean laws through a communique that was circulated in local churches.

“Homosexuality is unlawful in Zimbabwe and marriage is between a man and a woman. The church has aligned with the Rainbow Movenment and this is also a threat to our African traditions and human existence at large.

“The rudimentary principle of Methodism is connectionalism, we are all connected through single arms of the denomination, legislature, judiciary, and the executive.”

Mr Kawadza said they are worried that the floodgates of the atrocity of homosexuality have been opened and what happened in the US, Philippines or Europe will affect Zimbabwe.

@TheHerald