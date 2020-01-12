‘United must stick together amid fan protests’

MANCHESTER UNITED manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the Premier League club must stick together after fans protested against the owners and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward during Saturday’s 4-0 win over Norwich City.

Victory at Old Trafford was United’s third in five matches in an inconsistent campaign, lifting them to fifth in the standings with 34 points from 22 games.

Despite an improved performance on the pitch, there appeared to be discontent in the stands with the British media reporting that fans upset at how the club is run chanted against the Glazer family and Woodward.

“I’m not sure if the players will get it but I noticed. As a club, we’ve got to stick together, we’ve got to be united, we’re a family,” Solskjaer told a news conference.

It is not the first time fans have protested against the club’s hierarchy. They vented their frustrations during a march outside the stadium ahead of the game against arch-rivals Liverpool in October.

“I can only say from when I’ve been here I’ve been backed by the owners, I’ve been backed by Ed and they’re supporting me, so for me, make sure they stick together,” Solskjaer added.

“We are still in the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup, we’re fifth in the league, still challenging. We’ve improved the position from last season, we’ve got Europa League. They (fans) have got to believe me when I say… we’re doing loads of good things.”

United host Wolverhampton Wanderers in an FA Cup third-round replay on Wednesday and visit Liverpool in the league next Sunday. — SuperSport