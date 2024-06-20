United set to sign Scotland youth forward Camron Mpofu

Man United are continuing to bolster their academy below the U18s, with Scotland youth international Camron Mpofu set to join.

Manchester United are expected to sign Camron Mpofu from Reading.

Sources say United have to navigate a thorough Premier League process before finalising a deal for the 15-year-old.

Mpofu has represented Scotland and England at international level and is set to join United’s under 16s.

The forward made his debut for Scotland Under 15s against Spain in April. Mpofu was one of only three squad inclusions from English club academies.