Uniting against illegal sanctions, Madlela raring to perform

Mbulelo Mpofu,Showbiz Reporter

RHUMBA artiste Madlela Skhobokhobo is looking forward to performing at the United Against Illegal Sanctions musical show taking place at the Aquatic Complex in Chitungwiza on Tuesday.

The concert that has been organised by the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services seeks to shine the spotlight on the ill-effects of the illegal sanctions imposed on the country by Western countries.

No sector has been spared by the illegal sanctions and as such local creatives are raising their voices to call for the removal of the illegal sanctions.

In 2019, Sadc Heads of State and Government proclaimed October 25 as a day of solidarity with Zimbabweans people against sanctions.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet briefing recently, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa said this year’s Anti-Sanctions Day will be held under the theme, “Enhancing Zimbabwe’s Resilience through Economic Development and Engagement and Re-engagement.”

“This is in recognition of the concrete steps the country has taken in strengthening engagement and re-engagement at bilateral and multilateral levels. The event will showcase the progress the country is making with the economic transformation drive, through His Excellency, the President’s philosophy, ‘nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo,’” she said.

Madlela who is set to join Sandra Ndebele and Iyasa as part of the contingent from Matabeleland region of the country said it is all systems go.

“I’m ready to entertain the masses at the concert and fans should brace themselves for a high-energy performance from me,” he said.

The concert, an all-night, will also feature performances from Sulumani Chimbetu, Andy Muridzo, Killer T, Freeman, Jah Master, Holy Ten, Fantan and Levels, Chief Hwenje and Mike Mahendere. It will be held under the theme, “#ZimSanctionsMustGo”. – @eMKlass_49