‘Unity Accord pillar of national cohesion’

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has described the 1987 Unity Accord as the cornerstone of Zimbabwe’s sustainable and inclusive development, which provides a strong foundation for national cohesion and peace in line with the Second Republic’s development agenda of leaving no one and no place behind.

Zimbabwe annually commemorates Unity Day on December 22 to mark the signing of the Unity Accord between Zanu (PF), led by the late former President Robert Mugabe and PF-Zapu, led by the late Vice-President Dr Joshua Nkomo. The agreement ended the post-independence conflict of the early 1980s, ushering in an era of peace that endures today.

While the Unity Accord is credited with addressing political challenges, some social issues stemming from the conflict remained unresolved. President Mnangagwa’s Second Republic has taken further steps to address these challenges, including mandating traditional leaders to spearhead the Gukurahundi Community hearings as the Second Republic takes a bold step towards finding a lasting solutions to the Gukurahundi disturbances. Government is presently procuring resources to facilitate these hearings, which aim to address the lingering social effects of the conflict.

In October 2022, President Mnangagwa launched a manual on the Gukurahundi community engagement processes by chiefs including a report on their consultative meetings. The manual, which is a product of inclusive engagements between chiefs and various stakeholders, is a culmination of traditional leaders’ meetings with President Mnangagwa, which started in March 2019. The document will guide chiefs on how to conduct the consultative and engagement process.

In his Unity Day speech on Saturday, President Mnangagwa acknowledged that the post-independence unrest disrupted Zimbabwe’s development trajectory. However, he emphasised that the signing of the Unity Accord paved the way for sustainable peace and national development.

“The accord ushered in unity, peace and stability in our great motherland, Zimbabwe, and laid a firm foundation for national cohesion and development that subsists to this day. Those early years of post-independence unrest unnecessarily delayed our socio-economic growth and cast a dark cloud of disharmony among our people,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said Unity Day serves as a reminder of the collective duty to uphold peace, unity and love as the guarantors of sustainable development.

“This day, therefore, will forever be etched on our national calendar as a sombre reminder of our individual and collective duty to defend, promote and consolidate the grand national heritage of peace, unity and love. This is the guarantor for sustainable multi-pronged development,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Since the 1987 Unity Accord, our nation has stood firm and united even in difficult times.”

President Mnangagwa said the Second Republic is leveraging the prevailing peace to promote inclusive development, ensuring that no one and no place is left behind.

“Presently, our nation is moving forward with fervent hope and determination to build a more prosperous future for all Zimbabweans, leaving no one and no place behind. We remain inspired to continue demonstrating unparalleled national strength, resilience and unflinching patriotism to our country,” he said.

President Mnangagwa commended Zimbabweans for their resilience in the face of external attempts to sow division, noting that self-belief and confidence remain key to the country’s progress.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to transforming Zimbabwe into an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

“This national consciousness is now imprinted in our individual and collective mindset, embodied by our national development philosophy: Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatirwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo,” he said.

President Mnangagwa added that the policies and programmes of the Second Republic are driving increased production and productivity, propelling the country toward Vision 2030.

“Brick by brick, stone upon stone and step by step, we are unapologetically marching forward. As the people of Zimbabwe, we are entrenching our identity as an independent, sovereign, free, united and truly liberated African people,” he declared.

President Mnangagwa highlighted the implementation of the devolution policy as a key driver of inclusive development. The policy has facilitated the funding of development projects across all districts, including the construction of clinics, schools, roads and the installation of piped water systems in rural areas. Additionally, the Government has increased social protection for vulnerable communities, further demonstrating its commitment to inclusive growth. —@nqotshili