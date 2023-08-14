Unity between Church and Government crucial for development- VP Chiwenga

Patrick Chitumba, [email protected]

VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga has called for unity between the church and the Government, saying collaboration between the two is crucial for the country’s socio-economic development.

Speaking before an assembly of thousands of Zion Christian Church (ZCC) members at the revered Defe Dopota Shrine in Gokwe South in the Midlands province yesterday, VP Chiwenga praised the shared vision between ZCC and the Government led by President Mnangagwa.

The gathering is a commemoration of the legacy of church founder Reverend Samuel Mutendi who died on July 20, 1976. Under the steadfast leadership of Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi, the church is in support of Government initiatives aligned with Vision 2030.

“The church founder Reverend Samuel Mutendi had a vision for the liberation of the country. In fighting against colonisation through the gospel, he was forced to relocate to this area (Gokwe) which by then was a no go area but we are now seeing massive development taking place and this is in line with the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa’s philosophy that the country is built by its people, protected by its people and prayed for by its people,” he said.

Drawing a compelling analogy, VP Chiwenga likened the symbiotic relationship between the Second Republic and ZCC to a well-fitting pair of trousers and a belt, accentuating how their collaboration had yielded impressive results.

“The Second Republic under President Mnangagwa and Zion Christian Church are like a pair of trousers and a belt. They work together very well and we have witnessed a lot of developments. We value the great job done by the church through the development projects and praying for the country.

“The Second Republic is working well with the church as evidenced by the prayers we are always doing for the country,” said the Vice-President.

VP Chiwenga affirmed the harmony between the Second Republic and ZCC, underscored by their shared commitment to the nation’s well-being. In an intriguing historical note, he recounted a prophecy from 1964, which foretold President Mnangagwa’s eventual leadership role in the country.

“We thank ZCC for its investment in education through construction of schools and other developments that are aimed at empowering the nation and we commend that. President Mnangagwa is leading the country because it is the will of the Lord. You don’t just become the President of a country without the will of God,” he said.

Reflecting on President Mnangagwa’s journey from his involvement in the liberation struggle to his present leadership, VP Chiwenga highlighted the consistent message of self-reliance and national development championed by the President.

“President Mnangagwa has been saying that it is us Zimbabweans who can develop our own country and that is a fact. For the country to develop, it is us who have to build it since no outsider can come and build this country. Let’s pray for love, peace and unity in the country. President Mnangagwa has been advocating for peace, he has been calling for peace and it is our job to pray for peace and remain peaceful wherever we are,” he said.

Urging a profound spiritual perspective, VP Chiwenga encouraged worshippers to seek a deeper connection with the Lord, aligning their prayers with the pursuit of peace and prosperity.

He underscored the pivotal role of prayer in the country’s journey to self-sufficiency, acknowledging the bountiful rains and tranquillity that had resulted from such collective devotion.

“People must come to church and pray for peace, pray for development of the country and their leaders. We are now talking of being food secure because of the rains we get from the Lord and the peace we are enjoying because of your prayers,” said VP Chiwenga.

He urged the people to vote for President Mnangagwa to enable him to fulfil his Vision 2030.

“If we all want to develop our country, we have to use our hands and we have been given the opportunity in mining and agriculture by the Second Republic to develop our country,” said Cde Chiwenga.

Concluding his address with an optimistic vision, VP Chiwenga invoked the biblical imagery of reaching Canaan, the land of abundance, underscoring his confidence that with the leadership of Zanu-PF and President Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe was poised for a future of remarkable development and prosperity.

“I see us reaching Canaan, the land of milk and honey,” he said. — @pchitumba1