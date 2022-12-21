Unity Cup just for US$1:Bosso, DeMbare face off at BF tomorrow

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

WHILE the Zimbabwe Football Association insist they are not aware of the intended Unity Cup pitting Highlanders and Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow, organisers of the match are adamant that it will be played, with the cheapest ticket set at US$1.

Tendai Zhakata, spokesperson for the organisers, said gate charges have been set at US$1 for the rest of the ground and US$2 for the wings. Zhakata is adamant that the giants will face off in a match that has not been officially publicised with a day left.

“The game is on at Barbourfields Stadium on Thursday. Highlanders and Dynamos are going to play in the Unity Cup. We’ve also lined up legends from the South and North Zones to play as curtain raisers.

“Gate charges are US$1 for the rest of the ground and US$2 for the VIP wings,” Zhakata said.

Asked about the prize money for the competing teams, Zhakata said: “They are yet to confirm.”

Highlanders and Dynamos officials have declined to comment on the proposed clash, referring questions to Zhakata.

Both clubs’ sources said they had been initially told that the winner of the match would get a whooping US$100 000, with the loser pocketing US$80 000, something that now appears too far-fetched.

It had been reported that Sakunda Holdings were coming in to sponsor the game, but the giant energy company that bankrolls Bosso and DeMbare have distanced themselves from the planned match.

Sakunda Holdings spiced up the Independence Cup that Highlanders won at Barbourfields when they edged Dynamos 1-0 by pouring US$69 300 as incentives to the match that lived to the billing.

Highlanders and Dynamos have been preparing for the Unity Day game.

Bosso had a two-hour morning session at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday conducted by Joel Luphahla with Bosso 90 coach Melusi Sibanda assisting the former Zimbabwe international.

Their preparations might come to naught as the custodians of football — Zifa — who are supposed to provide technical expertise in referees and competition rules are in the dark about the game.

“Nothing has changed from Monday’s position where we said as Zifa we are not aware of such a match. Of course we have heard people talking about it but as far as we know there is no such match that has been sanctioned by Zifa.

“If it’s indeed on, then it’s being arranged elsewhere and we have not been briefed about it,” said Xolisani Gwesela, the Zifa spokesperson. — @ZililoR