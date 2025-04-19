Unity, patriotism fill Gokwe celebrations

Kuda Bwititi in Gokwe

GOKWE was alive with song, dance and a patriotic spirit yesterday as thousands of Zimbabweans gathered at the Mutora Open Grounds in Nembudziya to mark 45 years of independence.

The atmosphere was electric, flags waving proudly, traditional drums beating rhythmically and a deep sense of national pride filling the air. The day was chilly, and it rained in the morning, causing thick mud at the venue.

However, this did little to dampen the lively spirit among the thousands of people from all walks of life who attended the Independence Day celebrations. The rural heartland transformed into a sea of celebration as people from all walks of life came together to honour the sacrifices of the past and look towards a brighter future.

At the centre of the day’s festivities was President Mnangagwa, who delivered a stirring address that captured both the historical weight of the occasion and the aspirations of the Second Republic.

“After 45 years of Independence, the Zanu-PF Government remains committed to building a future that honours the sacrifices of the past, but fundamentally secures prosperity for the generations ahead,” he declared, amid cheers from the crowd.

The President emphasised the pivotal role of innovation, science and skills development in shaping Zimbabwe’s economic trajectory. With a call to embrace technical and vocational education — especially in science and technology — he outlined a vision of a self-sustaining, competitive economy rooted in home-grown expertise and resilience.

“To guarantee that Zimbabwean products are competitive in both local and global markets, technical and vocational education, with biases in Science, Technology and Innovation, are of critical importance,” he said.

President Mnangagwa’s words struck a chord with the audience. Among the revellers were students, farmers, teachers and artisans — many of whom expressed hope that the Government’s push for innovation and education would open doors for youth in previously marginalised communities like Gokwe.

“I felt proud wearing my school uniform and singing for the President. We did rehearsals for weeks and today, I saw hope in the eyes of my classmates,” said Tinashe Mudzamiri, a learner at Nembudziya High School.

“I’ve seen many Independence Days, but this one felt different. I have lived in Gokwe for about 15 years and this is the biggest event to ever take place here. This day will never be forgotten by the people of Gokwe.

“The President’s speech was powerful. It feels like we’re being called to build something new — and I want my children to be part of that future,” shared Mr Thabo Marurenza, who is an artisan at Zesa in Gokwe and is also a brand ambassador for Radio Zimbabwe.

War veteran Cde Eckem Moyo, whose Chimurenga name is Cde Robert Makiza, stood with pride as he reflected on the significance of Zimbabwe’s Independence Day celebrations. For him, the occasion was not just a national holiday — it was a deeply personal journey back in time.

“I fought in the Gokwe area, in the dense bushes along the road to Zhombe. Being here today, celebrating independence in the same soil where I fought is surreal. It brings back so many emotions, joy, pride, and a deep sorrow for the comrades we lost along the way,” he recalled.

Draped in the colours of the national flag, Cde Moyo watched the festivities unfold with a sense of fulfilment. The beating drums, children’s laughter and patriotic songs all served as a reminder of what they had fought for.

“As war veterans, we are grateful to the President for bringing such a mammoth event to rural Gokwe. He truly is a visionary leader who is living true to his mantra of leaving no one and no place behind,” said Cde Moyo.

Gokwe businessman Mr Stan Manyiwa could hardly contain his excitement as his enterprise experienced a surge in activity during the Independence Day celebrations.

“Business has been very good. It has been so for the past three weeks. The Independence Day celebrations didn’t just bring joy to the people, but they also brought life to our markets. It’s a reminder that when we come together to celebrate, we all benefit,” he said.

As traditional leaders and Government officials mingled with ordinary citizens, the celebrations echoed with a renewed sense of unity and determination. From traditional dance troupes to school choirs, the day’s performances reflected Zimbabwe’s cultural richness and enduring patriotism. President Mnangagwa also lit the Independence Flame, signifying that the legacy of independence is not just about the past, but also about striving for progress, peace, and prosperity.

The crowd was entertained by various activities, including displays by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, musicians, and other performers. A musical gala was also scheduled to take place last night, featuring various top musicians.