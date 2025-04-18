Universal access to education for all — President

Blessings Chidakwa in GOKWE

GOVERNMENT is working tirelessly to ensure universal access to education for all children to prepare them for a brighter future so that they contribute meaningfully to national development, President Mnangagwa has said.

Speaking at the 45th Independence Children’s Party at Nyamuroro High School in Gokwe yesterday, President Mnangagwa said unity, innovation and hard work are key to securing a prosperous future for all Zimbabweans.

He urged the nation to continue to respect the heroes and heroines who made it possible for the children of Zimbabwe to have access to education, health care and opportunities.

As the nation commemorates Independence Day today, the President said Uhuru is a time to reflect on the country’s journey and citizens should come together to build a shared vision.

He said this year’s Independence Day celebrations theme, “Zimbabwe at 45: Devolve and Develop Together Towards Vision 2030”, must remind children that, as Government and elders, they want them to have equal development, opportunities, and access to Information Communication Technology whether they live in rural or urban areas.

“Our national Independence represents the struggles and sacrifices made by many young boys and girls of the past, who were just like you and fought for our freedom.

“It is a time to reflect on our liberation history, to also celebrate the progress we have made as a nation, and to look ahead to a brighter future,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said learners should be able to relate to relevant education so that they can solve the challenges which communities face on a day-to-day basis.

“The reviewed curriculum is also meant to address the needs of the 21st-century economy. This demands a robust education system that produces graduates with the right characteristics that enable them to be competitive in the global environment.

“If you are educated, you should be able to produce services and goods, not just be fluent in the Queen’s language,” he said.

“Building from the skills-oriented curriculum framework, my Government has put in place the required changes for our children to acquire scientific, innovative, vocational and technical skills that empower them to develop enterprises and contribute to the nation’s socio-economic transformation.”

President Mnangagwa said as the nation celebrates Independence Day, it was proud of the vast potential, talent and brilliance of the country’s children.

On its part, he said, Government is implementing programmes that focus on increasing youth participation in development and decision-making processes.

“They (children) are torch-bearers of the dreams and aspirations for a better, modern and industrialised Zimbabwe. I assure you that the Second Republic will support the young people of our country by providing the necessary teaching and learning resources to promote both quality and inclusive education for a higher quality of life for all our people,” President Mnangagwa said.

“My Administration is prioritising an e-teaching and e-learning policy within our schools. To make sure that this runs smoothly, electricity, internet connectivity and related ICT equipment to schools including those in marginalised communities is being provided.”

The President called upon the Ministries of Energy and Power Development, as well as Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, among other service providers, to speedily implement projects and programmes in schools.

“This should see our schools, especially those in rural and resettlement areas, recording critical infrastructure improvements that enhance the learning experiences of pupils,” he said.

President Mnangagwa urged all citizens to continue working together to build a nation that is just, equitable and prosperous for children, where they grow up with hope, dignity, and pride.

“My Government will continue to equip you, our children, to face your future with confidence, zeal and determination so that you lay a strong foundation to play your part in transforming the socio-economic development of our nation.

“In all that we do, we must be guided by our philosophy: Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatirwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the Government is also engaging various stakeholders to guarantee the provision of quality education that is affordable to all children, as well as the promotion of learning skills to make learners ready for the world of the future.

“Through the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, we are progressing well to realise universal primary and secondary education, the promotion of foundational learning, and ensuring that all children of school-going age have the relevant skills and equipment to innovate for employment creation and entrepreneurship.

“Under our education system, boys and girls are being given equal opportunities to achieve their full potential,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the health and well-being of every citizen, including school-going children, is critical for unlocking the country’s economic potential.

“It is our collective responsibility to address the plight of vulnerable and disadvantaged pupils in schools. No matter where they are, they too must be facilitated to enrol for their education and pursue fulfilling careers,” he said.

President Mnangagwa also took a swipe at the scourge of cyberbullying, and drug and substance abuse.

“Let us join hands to fight substance and drug abuse, a moral cancer affecting mostly young boys and girls. The peddling of drugs, as well as the abuse of social media platforms, should be rejected by our children and the youth throughout the country. Say NO to drugs and harmful substances. Say NO to cyberbullying,” he said.