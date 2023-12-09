Universal survival for God’s creation

Stephen Mpofu, Perspective

UNLESS something really gargantuan — such as the miraculous movement of God’s hand — to take control over our village, the global village — earth — Zimbabweans, among other poor nations, must tighten their belts still further to survive worse, if not the worst to come under the current global warming phenomenon in spite of our nation’s minimal five percent contribution to the damning weather challenges being encountered.

A message relayed from the current 28th United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) at the Dubai Expo City is that developing countries should come up with a comprehensive and integrated approach to addressing the adverse impacts of climate change and ensuring that the transition to a low-carbon and climate-resilient future is fair, inclusive and beneficial for all.

And the developed world, some if not most members of which are culprits in polluting the world — why must they be left scot-free in this critical matter in point which has disastrous, over-arching effects the world over?

Why, indeed, are they being painted as holier than other nations?

For instance, the 2015 Paris Agreement on Climate Change — and which should be holding tight control over the behaviours of all nations regarding fossil emissions — was left in virtual shambles when a developed nation and superpower at that, the United States of America, stormed out of it, resulting in American factory chimneys continuing to spew toxic gases into the atmosphere along with carbon gases from coal mines, in clear competition with similar, unorthodox actions by other developed countries elsewhere on the other side of the Atlantic ocean.

Combined emissions of the toxic gases eroded ozone, the layer that protects earth from dangerous rays of the sun, with the results that some developing countries such as Zimbabwe and others experience perennial droughts along with cyclones. Cyclone Idai hit the Eastern parts of Zimbabwe a few years ago with floods that destroyed homes and crops.

In years past similar, destructive cyclones were reported in Australia as well as in other countries, causing remarkable damage in their wake.

Speaking in Dubai at the COP28 first annual high-level ministerial roundtable on just transition earlier this week Environment, Climate and Wildlife Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Moyo said Zimbabwe was committed to pursuing equitable and just transition pathways as part of its vision for progress.

Tighter controls of gas emissions from factory chimneys as well as eliminating veld fires and wanton destruction of forests to clear land for agriculture as well as for firewood to sell in urban areas are some of the measures in purview here.

Veld fires send carbon gases that contribute to thinning the ozone layer thereby contributing to global warming.

Trees play a pivotal role against global warming by absorbing and sinking toxic gases emitted into the atmosphere from fires as well as from fridges.

But in this communicologist’s humble mind, the real crux of the matter is that developing nations, clearly the major culprits, must play ball by taking the lead in reducing fossil emissions through transitioning from fossil fuels to clean energy and by helping developing nations through capital and technologies to follow suit.