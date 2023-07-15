Universities to open for the 2nd semester in September

15 Jul, 2023 - 12:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Universities to open for the 2nd semester in September Lupane State University

The Chronicle

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Writer

UNIVERSITIES have announced that they will be opening their campuses to conventional students in September.

Normally, the second semester of the year starts in August.

The National University of Science and Technology (Nust), for example, has announced that it will be opening its doors on September 4, 2023. Similarly, Lupane State University (LSU) has confirmed that it will be welcoming conventional students back on the same date.

Regarding Lupane State University’s block students, it has been reported that they will commence their studies at the end of this month and will take a break during elections week.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting