University of Zimbabwe Professor hailed for Cutting-edge Health Study at Zimbabwe Research Symposium

Online Writer

HARARE, Zimbabwe – Professor Jephat Chifamba from the University of Zimbabwe was honoured with the Health Sciences Sectorial Award for his pioneering research on the health impacts of modernisation and urbanisation, during the 13th Zimbabwe International Research Symposium, held at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on October 14th, 2024,

The symposium, themed “Embracing Research and Innovation for Sustainable Industrialisation,” was officially opened by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who highlighted the importance of research in addressing the nation’s pressing health challenges.

Professor Chifamba’s study, titled “PURE (Prospective Urban and Rural Epidemiological Study),” investigates how modernisation, urbanisation, and globalisation affect health behaviours and contribute to the development of various risk factors.

His research focuses on critical health issues, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, lung diseases, cancers, kidney disease, brain health, and injuries.

In his acceptance speech, Professor Chifamba emphasised the urgency of understanding these health dynamics, stating that “as our society evolves, so too must our approach to health. This research aims to provide insights into how we can better address the rising burden of non-communicable diseases in our communities.”

As the recipient of a certificate and a cash award of US$3 000, Professor Chifamba’s work is set to influence health policy and interventions aimed at improving public health outcomes in Zimbabwe.

This recognition reflects the critical role of health research in shaping effective strategies for promoting well-being amid the challenges posed by rapid societal changes.