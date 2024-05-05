University student jailed 9 months for indecent assault

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter

A UNIVERSITY student based in Lupane who claimed to be a spiritual father sent by God and demanded sexual intercourse from another was jailed nine months for indecent assault.

In a statement on X the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the student was brought before the Lupane Magistrates Court.

“On April 29, 2024, the accused person who claimed to be a spiritual father sent by God visited the complainant at her campus residence requesting sexual intercourse. The complainant refused but the accused person repeatedly touched her breasts and buttocks and kissed her without her consent. The complainant threatened to report the incident prompting the accused person to leave the room”

However, the student returned and persisted with his lewd request.

“After sometime, the accused person returned to the complainant’s room and knocked at her door and the complainant opened. The accused person entered the room and demanded to have sexual intercourse with the complainant but she refused. The complainant reported the incident to campus security guards who effected an arrest,” said NPAZ.

The student was sentenced to a wholly suspended 9-month jail term.