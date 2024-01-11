Unlawful cultivation, possession of mbanje lands Binga man in jail

By Peter Matuka

A 53-year-old man from Binga has been arrested for unlawful cultivation and possession of mbanje.

Enock Chuma was arrested last week following a police tip-off as he grew dagga in his mango and sweet potato garden.

The growing of medical cannabis is only permissible at law through licensing, which costs about US$50 000,

Appearing before Hwange Magistrate, Ms Munamati, on allegations of dealing in dangerous drugs on Wednesday afternoon, Chuma pleaded guilty to both charges of unlawful cultivation and possession of dagga in his garden and bedroom hut at Mabula village under Chief Pashu.

He was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment where 12 months were suspended on conditions of good behavior with 18 months effective jail term.

Prosecutor Ms Chido Tshuma informed the court during the proceedings that on December 20 last year, police from Kamativi reacted swiftly to a tip-off leading to the recovery and subsequent arrest of Chuma.