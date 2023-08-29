Unlawful gatherings a crime: Police warns public

Siphakeme Mnindwa, Online Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned the public, against engaging in any unlawful gatherings country wide and will arrest politicians who are sending false information locally and internationally about the security situation in the nation.

This was said by National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi in a statement on Tuesday evening.

“The police have noticed a circulation of offensive messages on social media platforms, which are openly fueling violence and illegal gatherings country wide especially in Harare and Bulawayo. Some of the messages are being circulated by elements who are not resident in the country and taking this advantage,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

He said the Zimbabwe Republic Police is on full alert and “will thoroughly deal with any elements disturbing the country’s peace.”

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said police further urge the public to report anyone circulating false messages on social media.

“The police has taken note of offensive messages circulating on social media platforms openly agitating for violence and illegal gatherings, especially in Harare and Bulawayo. The public is accordingly advised to ignore these messages. Some of the messages are being circulated by elements who are not resident in the country and taking this advantage,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is on full alert and will deal decisively with unruly elements bent on disturbing the current peaceful environment obtaining in the country. The public should be careful against being used as a conduit to loot shops and destroy property through unlawful gatherings.”

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said the Police strongly warns politicians who are sending false information locally and internationally about the security situation in the country that they risk being arrested.

He implored Zimbabweans to report to the police anyone circulating false messages to the public for swift action to be taken.