Unlawful possession of dagga – man gets 350 hours community service

Online Reporter

A man from Binga in Matabeleland North Province has been given 350 hours of community service after being convicted of unlawful possession of dagga.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said Peter Mungombe (48) of Siankumba, Binga was arraigned before the Hwange Magistrates’ Court facing charges of unlawful possession of a dangerous drug (dagga).

“The state proved that on the 27th of April 2024 at around 1500 hours the Kamativi police received a tip off that the accused person was in possession of dagga. A search was conducted at the accused person’s home and a bag with nine balls of prepared dagga wrapped in a 2kg plastic paper with a weight of 0.055kg as well as loose dagga weighing 0.875kg in a bucket was found in the accused person’s bedroom,” said the NPAZ.

Mungombe, the NPAZ said, was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment of which six months was suspended for five years on condition of good behavior.

“The remaining 12 months was suspend on condition that he performs 350 hours of community service and should be completed within 14 weeks,” said the NPAZ.