Unlawful possession of gun and threats to kill,  send duo behind bars

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

TWO men who shot at a group of people while threatening to kill them were in Beitbridge for possessing an unlicensed gun.

Nathaniel Maphosa (30) and Anyway Ndou (38) were sentenced to 12 months in prison for possessing the gun and firing it at a public place.

In Zimbabwe, the possession and use of firearms are regulated by the Firearms Act which requires one to obtain a license to possess a gun.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said “Nathaniel Maphosa (30) and Anyway Ndou (38) appeared before the Beitbridge Magistrates’ Court on charges of contravening the Firearms Act in that they were found in unlawful possession of a firearm.

“On the 11th of May 2024 Police Officers who were on patrol at Point 40, Limpopo, Beitbridge heard gunshots and people shouting. The Police Officers teamed up with members from the Zimbabwe National Army and proceeded in the direction of the noise. They came across a group of people who had apprehended the accused persons accusing them of threatening to kill them. A search led to the recovery of a CZ Pistol as well as 13 live rounds of ammunition. The accused persons were asked to produce a permit for the firearm and they failed to do so leading to their arrest.”

The accused were found guilty and given a 1-year prison sentence, with the gun be taken into state custody, said the NPAZ