Unlock rural talent, coaches urged …as Heroes Day tournament kicks off in Nyamandlovu

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

NYAMANDLOVU District Football Association (NDFA) chairperson Smart Moyo has urged coaches and scouts to reach the rural areas, saying there is an abundance of untapped talent that needs exposure.

Moyo said this year’s Heroes Day tournament at Nyamandlovu Grounds, in Umguza District in Matabeleland North today is to commemorate the heroes who sacrificed for this country and to showcase local football talent.

The tournament is set to run from today and ends on tomorrow which is the Defence Forces Day.

Moyo said the Nyamandlovu District Football Association targets to revive sport in the farming area, with the aim of giving young players a chance to be seen.

As part of their talent promotion programmme, the Association has put together the Heroes’ Day tournament that is bringing together local teams that ply their trade in the area’s league.

This year’s tournament is being contested by 13 football teams drawn from the local league and eight netball sides.

The Nyamdlovu District Football Association was established in 2022 and focuses on developing talent of players under the ages of 19, 17 and 14, although there are senior teams that play on the social league front.

The teams in the league are Nyamandlovu FC, Shining Stars, Siyabangena FC, United Forces, Makokomba Pirates, Amabhubesi, Brave Lions, Ihlosi FC, Kennellys FC, Hilltop FC, New Stars FC, Redhorn FC and NFC Chiefs.

Moyo said the Nyamandlovu District Football Association league has since gained traction, drawing as many fans from Umguza, Nyamandlovu and surrounding areas.

“The players are talented. We have many players who ought to be playing in big teams. Coaches and scouts are invited to come to Nyamandlovu and witness amazing talent.

“I am of the view that if the coaches take their time and be in rural areas, there are sure to get players whose talent they have never seen. These young players need support. It is our desire to get the support.

“We have the idea to help our players get noticed by other teams, especially those teams in the city. The aim is to open opportunities for our people to change their lives,” said Moyo.

Moyo, a war veteran is a former Highlanders goalkeeper.