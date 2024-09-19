‘Unlock value from natural resources’

President Mnangagwa hands over the Presidential Innovation of the Year First Runner-Up award to Nust Vice Chancellor Professor Mqhele Enock-Hershal Dlodlo at the Presidential Innovation Fair and Awards ceremony in Harare yesterday. Assisting him is the Tertiaty Education Minister Professor Amon Murwira (right). — Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara

Zvamaida Murwira, Harare Bureau

THERE is a need to fully unlock value from the country’s abundant resources and other natural endowments by turning them into tangible products through research and innovation in line with the Second Republic’s Heritage-Based Education 5.0, President Mnangagwa has said.

Delivering a keynote address at the Second Presidential Innovation Fair 2024 Awards ceremony in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said going forward, it is important to expand the paradigm for disaggregated results, sector-by-sector, towards creating specific niches based on the available resources.

The Fair is aimed at celebrating achievements by learning institutions and individuals, rooted in Education 5.0, which emphasises research and practice, instead of theoretical aspects of learning only.

Different institutions of higher learning that included universities, polytechnic colleges, corporates and individuals, were conferred with awards, certificates, prize money and trophies for their sterling performance in the innovation ecosystem.

“It is not enough for us to talk about having abundant minerals and other natural endowments without translating these into tangible products,” said President Mnangagwa. Through the innovations we are witnessing, you have distilled the meaning of ‘Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatirwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo’. These must help the nation unlock value from our abundant natural resources.

“Additionally, we stand to enhance value chains in mining, agriculture, drug discovery and advanced technologies, among other areas, including in social service delivery. Of note is the increasing number of businesses and State-owned Enterprises that are seeking solutions from universities and colleges.”

President Mnangagwa said the incremental number of patents, copyrights and trademarks being registered in local institutions of higher and tertiary learning, is commendable, adding that this has resulted in an increased number of start-up companies emanating from innovation hubs and industrial parks.

He said innovation, anchored on a robust science, technology, research and development ecosystem, has become a fundamental reality that must be prioritised to drive the modernisation and industrialisation of the country.

“The current era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, characterised by both digital and technological transformation, further gives urgency to our national endeavours in this regard. It is through innovation that sustainable economic growth can be realised, the quality of life improved and scientific discovery scaled up,” President Mnangagwa said.

By investing in innovation, he said, Zimbabwe’s competitiveness would be enhanced and it is against this background that outstanding milestones have been recorded since the implementation of the Heritage-Based Education 5.0 philosophy.

The President said as the country marches towards attainment of Vision 2030 of an empowered upper middle-income economy, the nexus between the theoretical and practical aspects of the ongoing national development thrust are more evident.

Further, he said, the linkages between basic to applied training and the specialist skills required by the ever-expanding industries are taking shape. President Mnangagwa commended institutions of higher learning for taking up the innovation challenge, consistent with Vision 2030, a development that has revolutionised the education system.

“Just over two years ago, I observed that many innovations were coming from our talented young people, mainly in institutions of higher learning. This Innovation Fair, therefore, allows us to keep stock of the progress we are making.

“The competition associated with this National Fair celebrates and rewards innovators spanning across a broad spectrum of society, from all 10 provinces.

“These include universities, tertiary institutions and Government agencies and the private sector as well as individuals and students.

“I am pleased that the products, goods and services being developed are answering to the needs of our communities and the economy as a whole. Well done, this is commendable,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said appropriate investment in science and technology, coupled with bold adoption of home-grown innovations, will see Zimbabwe developing, modernising and industrialising at an accelerated pace.

“Let us continue to take pride in our collective national ingenuity and the revolutionary path we are taking across all sectors of the economy. We are masters of our destiny. As Zimbabwe, we are running with the rich legacy bequeathed to us by our forefathers and the Great Emperor Munhumutapa,” he said.

“My Government will continue to provide a conducive operating environment for start-ups and industry in general, through fostering a vibrant innovation ecosystem. This includes supportive legislation as well as support for venture capital through stimulating venture capital markets.”

President Mnangagwa expressed joy that universities and colleges are playing their part in the development of rural industry systems, with communities now benefiting from supplying the requisite feedstock for processing plants for new industries such as marula, masawu and baobab juice making, among others.

He rallied the private sector to take advantage of the supportive environment and networks offered by innovation hubs and industrial parks.

Speaking at the same occasion, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga commended President Mnangagwa for transforming the education system through the Education 5.0 model.

He said the young innovators being celebrated had scaled up research and innovation.

“They have taken the proverbial bull by its own horns. I am certain that all of us here are seeing the fruits of the Heritage-Based Education 5.0,” VP Chiwenga said.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister, Professor Amon Murwira, said the Education 5.0 model was an avenue to support industry.

“This is because all industry comes from innovation whether that innovation is exogenous or endogenous to a nation. Our strategic direction is for endogenous innovation to produce an industry. Normally if a country is pursuing endogenous innovation, it will attract exogenous innovation,” said Prof Murwira.

“We are not aware of any philosophy that beats ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo’.”

While many institutions of higher learning and companies won awards in different categories, the grand prize for 2024, the Presidential Innovation Overall Award of the Year, was won by three institutions.

The National University of Science and Technology was the second runner-up and won US$20 000, a certificate and a floating trophy, while the University of Zimbabwe was the first runner up with US$30 000 prize money. First prize went to Verify Engineering, which got US$50 000.

In the media sector, Herald Innovations Editor Sifelani Tsiko and ZBC’s Wellington Makonese won awards in the print and electronic media categories respectively.