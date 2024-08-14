Unlocking success: Miss Meggie a Plumtree model makes it to ZIMMA top five Female Models

Ronald Mpofu – [email protected]

WITH a career spanning 2 years, a model from the border town of Plumtree has been nominated for Zimbabwe Modeling Awards (ZIMMA) female models.

Margret Mangowe (Miss Meggie) has established herself as force to be reckoned with as she has participated in national modelling contests and collaborated with leading brands. Her unique look, captivating personality, and passion for her craft have endeared her to fans and industry-professionals alike.

According to ZIMMA on Instagram, (@zimma_awards) “She is contesting for the Zimbabwe Modelling Awards (ZIMMA) Model of the month.”

The contest has 8 nominees from across the country. Fans votes have put her second behind Joyline Tafadzwa Madombwe of Harare as voting heats up for the Grand Finale on 31 August. Voting is done online on the ZIMMA WhatsApp channel poll post.