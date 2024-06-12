Unmissable Carpe Diem event: 12 DJs, 12 hours of non-stop music in Harare

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

SATURDAY night is set to be ablaze in Harare as the crème de la crème of DJs from Zimbabwe and South Africa are set to entertain multitudes of music enthusiasts at the Carpe Diem event at Old Hararians Sports Club.

A star-studded line-up has been unveiled, including Oscar Mbo, Ryan Synth, Morda, Tannie Swiss, Spunj, Samuel Cosmic, Chiweddar, Sun El Musician, Prince Kaybee, St Emmo, Shaku Chante, and Halu.

One of the organisers, Walter Wanyanya, who is behind the Jacaranda Music Festival said he decided to curate this event specifically for DJs.

“What inspired the work we are doing with Carpe Diem is that it’s a development that came from the Jacaranda Music Festival, an event we have been running for the past eight years. This festival (Jacaranda) features artistes who mostly play live instruments with a full band experience. We had many DJs wanting a platform as big as the Jacaranda Music Festival, and they needed their own event focused solely on DJs,” said Wanyanya.

“In recent years, we have seen a number of DJs growing and perfecting their art, like Nitefreak, who is touring the world right now, and Ryan Synth, both from Bulawayo. We have talents like Black Coffee who have excelled in their craft. Deejaying is an art, and we decided to create a platform that showcases this. DJs don’t just play records; they should be regarded as musicians who possess skill and dedication.”

He encouraged music lovers to come in numbers to create unforgettable memories.

“Gates open at 11 AM, and the event runs from midday to midnight. It will have 12 heavy-hitting DJs, some of the best in Zimbabwe, with four of them coming from South Africa. For those who love this platform, who love music, and are looking to have a good time in a great environment, this is the place to be,” added Wanyanya. – @mthabisi_mthire