Unpacking Tendai Joe: From rapper to managing Andrea The Vocalist

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LAST year, Victoria Falls teenage starlet Andrea The Vocalist lit up social media with his overnight rise to fame and ever since, he has been on everyone’s lips.

His exploits in the music industry have caught the attention of South African artistes such as Aubrey Qwana and DJ Maphorisa.

At the tender age of 13, how has Andrea The Vocalist managed to amass such a musical pedigree?

Who has been behind all of this?

One cannot mention Andrea The Vocalist’s success without mentioning his manager, Tendai Joe of JBross Entertainment.

He is the one who made the Uhambo song possible.

Tendai Joe or TJ as he is widely known was born 40 years ago in Mutoko to a Mozambican father and a Zimbabwean mother.

He recalls his childhood as interesting.

“I had a very interesting childhood in Darwendale where my father worked for the Grain Marketing Board (GMB).

I studied at Munhondo Primary School and we used to stay at the GMB camp. We then left Darwendale in 1992 when there was a drought and moved to Chegutu.

“I briefly attended David Whitehead Primary School, dropped out for a few years and went back to Pfupajena Primary School which was in Pfupajena Township where we lived.

My family later moved to Mudzi (Mashonaland East) where I attended Goromonzi Primary School (Grade 6 and 7) and then moved to Kotwa High School for secondary education.

I did my O and A-levels at Kotwa, before I relocated to South Africa.”

Tendai Joe was a rolling stone and his road to artiste management took many turns and detours but finally landed him at many prestigious events and arenas across the world.

When asked about how it all started, TJ laughed and gave a lengthy explanation that bordered around him being poised for the arts industry.

“When I was at Kotwa, I used to write film scripts and poems. I was a creative at heart.

I even sent one of my scripts to Universal Pictures in Hollywood and they responded. Just the response was validation for me, I still keep the letter even now!

“When I completed my O-levels, I had 6 As and 3Bs, but despite those passes, I failed to get a scholarship to go to a good A-level school, not because there was no sponsor, but because some people felt they could block my quest for good education, including my former headmaster whom I’ve since forgiven, but deep down, I felt that the damage he caused was enormous.

“I became so depressed and started writing music as an escape from reality because I couldn’t afford therapy or access to a psychologist.

I’m an avid reader, so I knew what depression was even then.

I was so thin as if I was going to die at any minute.

“The first song I wrote was about suicide.

It was called Ndakaramwa.

I had a group called Applecutz who backed me.

I taught myself how to rap and ended up recording the song in 2003, at the peak of Urban Grooves.

I released an album with the same title and had the song played on all ZBC radio stations via my own initiatives.

“But something happened with Corner Studios which was supposed to distribute my music.

I had paid them for printing CDs and cassettes but the owner, Mike Chasara, was not honest with me and sabotaged the project.

He simply stole my money which I had raised to help me grow as an artiste.

“However, I thank him because he inspired me to learn the ropes in the music business. Following this nasty experience, I started hustling for airplay on my own, even performing live at Power FM and Radio Zimbabwe stands at the Harare Agricultural Show that same year.

I kind of learnt the ropes that way! I later moved to South Africa at the end of 2005, to pursue my arts career, but I first wanted to learn the legal and business side of things,” he said.

Through the expertise he has developed over the years, TJ has been part of the Hansa Usher South Africa concert, Big Sean AXE concert and MTN Mandela Day concerts.

He has also been creating content for Mapungubwe and Morula Arts Festivals in Limpopo and countless other major events.

TJ said he met Andrea through some people who knew Andrea’s parents.

“It’s funny how I met Andrea. I would watch his clips on Tiktok and saw how viral he was going, until one day, I saw a South African artiste, Aubrey Qwana saying he was going to release the song Uhambo, but without Andrea.

Because I grew up under disadvantaged circumstances, my immediate instinct was to look for the boy in the viral video to help him gain more exposure.

“I wanted to help him get out there and be recognised for his talent. I posted on Facebook and a friend, Plot Mhako connected me to Tokyo (who is now part of Andrea’s management team).

Tokyo made it possible for me to find the parents, I then spoke to the parents and told them what I wanted to do with Andrea.

“They gave me permission to work with him and I fully funded the production of Uhambo under JBross Entertaintment.

I managed the project until we delivered it. Meanwhile, I got to talk to Aubrey Qwana and arranged for him to talk to Andrea’s parents and he agreed to do the project with him although he initially wanted it to be a totally different song,” said TJ.

According to TJ, managing artistes is not an easy endeavour as there is lack of corporate support in Zimbabwe.

“Like any other job, management is full of hurdles too.

With Andrea, as of today, there has been no support from any corporate in Zimbabwe, none!

One corporate came on board, but then someone decided to post very worrying posts around Andrea and the project, leading to the corporate withdrawing sponsorship.

“The smear campaign hurt me a lot.

I was very angry, but I just told the parents and the team to soldier on as the mission is bigger than all of us!

We want the best for Andrea,” said TJ.

From the look of things, TJ’s managerial footprint can be traced to at least three countries and he has about 10 artistes under him.

These are from Botswana, Zimbabwe and South Africa with the majority being from the latter.

TJ says he treats whoever he manages as family.

“My unique approach to keeping relationships sound is that I treat whoever I manage as family, not just a business relationship!

It doesn’t matter the age of the artiste, I have to know their family setup, circumstances and challenges.

“I always make sure every artiste is compatible with how I work before I even give them a contract.

Some artistes I just assist, but never sign them.

I however, keep my doors open for them.

I guide and mentor them and that’s exactly what makes me happy.

For me music is about changing lives and seeing the impact.

I want to build sustainable careers,” he said.

TJ does not rest on his laurels but is always on the lookout for exciting trends.

“I’m always looking around for exciting trends, new voices and sounds.

Sometimes, I watch stuff on Netflix, but generally I don’t even watch TV.

It’s been four years now.

I love soccer and F1 with Mamelodi Sundowns, Manchester United and Barcelona ranking in that order.

“I watch F1 because Lewis Hamilton is what he is. We love seeing our own win,” he said.

For Andrea, TJ has plans to expand the Uhambo singer’s career and sees him flourishing and reaching greater continental success.

“I see Andrea the Vocalist being one of the most sought-after artistes in Africa within the next two years.

I see him performing on stages many artistes will only dream to be on.

I believe God is on his side, and a lot of good things are going to happen for him.

I sleep peacefully knowing that we are making a difference in his life and for now, that is what motivates me.

I’m going to introduce more exciting projects and talents! It’s a matter of time,” is how the plan has been laid out for Andrea.

Andrea’s manager has a message for artistes who do not have a manager and who don’t hold in high regard, the idea of having one.

“If an artiste believes they don’t need a manager, I honestly would be wasting my time advising them in any form or way.

But what I can say is that every artiste needs a good manager, publicist and content creator.

Those are the very basics one needs, and where resources do not allow, the artiste must learn skills needed to have those three in place or entrust a friend who is supportive, to step up and help.”

According to TJ, there is only one way for him and that is up.

“To me, the sky is the limit. I see myself as one of the most respected artiste managers across Africa.

I’m always scouting for new talent and I always make sure I check what’s happening in Africa, be it in Luanda, Accra, Maseru, Maputo or Nairobi as the plan is to grow my portfolio and brand,” he said.

– @eMKlass_49