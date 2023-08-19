Unravelling ‘Indoda Must’: Navigating intricate dance of modern relationships, gender dynamics

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

GOD gazed upon Adam’s solitude and, with a divine touch, breathed life into Eve — a companion destined to stand by his side as a suitable helper. Yet, amid the grand design of unity, a subtle rift began to form, sparked by a perplexing debate over roles and responsibilities.

In the modern age, a curious phenomenon named “Indoda must” has unfurled its banner, leaving its mark upon the realm of relationships. These daughters of Eve, as some have been dubbed, wield a new power with demands as audacious as the flashiest iPhones, opulent weaves, and a cascade of favours. The once harmonious dance of partnership finds itself disrupted, as some relationships buckle under the weight of these demands.

The echoes of this sentiment reverberated far and wide, even finding a lyrical voice in South African artistes like Jovislash and Fergason, who serenaded the airwaves with their tune, Indoda Must. A melody that crooned about girlfriend allowances and iPhone aspirations, it painted a sonic portrait of the shifting dynamics between the sexes.

Against this backdrop, Saturday Leisure embarked on a journey through the streets of Bulawayo, to glean the thoughts of the populace on this intriguing topic. The viewpoints revealed a needlepoint of conflicting perspectives:

In the corridors of masculinity, a growing chorus of voices began to question the very essence of manhood under the looming pressure of “Indoda must.” Nqobizitha Ngwenya, a self-proclaimed survivor of this “pandemic,” pointed out the eerie parallel between this modern phenomenon and an epidemic.

“Whenever you talk about pandemics, add ‘Indoda must’ to the fray. This is now a pandemic. We now even question ourselves if we are real men or just male. Women have put us under immense pressure to deliver some of the outrageous things one can think of.

“Surely a woman can do without an iPhone Pro Max but we are now pressured to buy it. It leads to mental instability and some of the unruly behaviour men exhibit,” he opined.

In the realm of gender dynamics, another narrative emerged — one that sought to balance the scales between women’s autonomy and the ideals of emancipation. Nkosi Mhlanga, a vocal advocate for this perspective, posed a poignant question: How could the banner of women’s empowerment coexist with a demand for provisions that seemed at odds with such empowerment?

“This thing (‘Indoda must’ phrase) is confusing because women expect more from us while they claim to be self-sufficient. What happened to women emancipation? I think we are being exploited here. It’s not about being stingy or anything but we must not feel cornered to do some of the things women want us to do. It’s all demands and it’s not fair,” said Mhlanga.

And as the conversation unfolded, the voices of women, too, rang through the sonata. Nomagugu Ndlovu, a woman of conviction, raised a flag of clarity amid the tempest.

“As a woman, if you find yourself saying, ‘Indoda must’ then you are in a relationship as a charity case. Where there is love, there’s no such pressure and demands. Everything just flows. ‘Indoda must’ do nothing. I believe having your own things as a woman is a big flex. Women should work and stop depending on men and putting pressure on them all in the name of a man as a provider and protector,” said Ndlovu.

As we consider this kaleidoscope of perspectives, a single question lingers, an enigma cast upon the canvas of modern relationships: Where, indeed, lies the delicate boundary between a man’s provision and a woman’s demand? The answer, as elusive as it may be, lies within the hearts and minds of those who dare to traverse the intricate dance of partnership in a world ever-evolving. — @MbuleloMpofu