Man sodomises girlfriend’s son (13)

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

A 41-year-old unrepentant jail bird from Zezani in Beitbridge has been sent to prison for 18 years by a local regional magistrate’s court for sodomising his girlfriend’s 13 year old son.

The man who cannot be named to avoid exposing the victim had just completed serving a 15 year jail term for another rape case he committed in 2009.

Beitbridge regional magistrate Ms Charity Maphosa convicted the man of sodomizing the complainant while his two brothers watched.

She sent him to prison for an effective 18 years after taking into account that the accused person had a previous criminal record of a simialr nature where he was sentenced to 15 years effective for rape in April 2009.

Prosecutor, Mr Willbrought Muleya told the court that the accused was the boyfriend to the complainant’s mother.

He said on the midnight of February 26 this year, the man found the complainant sleeping with two other brothers.

The juvenile had been sleeping in between the two brothers.

Upon entering the room, the accused person went straight to him and removed his clothes after which he sodomised the victim.

The court heard the boy screamed for help but he covered his mouth with one hand and threatened to kill him.

After committing the offence he disappeared and the matter came to light when the other brothers started to ridicule the complainant in the presence of one elder who then investigated.

The complainant opened up and the matter was reported to the police who swiftly arrested him.

