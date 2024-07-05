Unrepentant Zambian poacher jailed

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A 32- YEAR- OLD man from Zambia was sentenced by the Karoi Magistrate court for fishing at a pool along the Zambezi water channel without a permit.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on 11 June, Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority rangers who were on patrol at Rukuru Nyakasana Safari area spotted the accused person who was fishing at a pool along the Zambezi water channel, Chirundu.

“The officers approached the accused person and requested that he produce a permit that allowed him to conduct fishing activities and he failed to do so. He also failed to produce a permit that granted him the authority to be in Zimbabwe leading to his arrest”.

“He was convicted and sentenced to 30 days imprisonment for count 1. He was sentenced to a further 30 days imprisonment for count 2. A further three months imprisonment from a previously suspended sentence was brought into effect. He will serve five months imprisonment effectively,” said the NPAZ