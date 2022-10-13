Unrest, what unrest? All smiles as Bosso resume training

Highlanders defender Andrew Tandi who recently recovered from injury chases the ball under the watchful eye of Prince Ndlovu during a Bosso training session yesterday at Luveve Stadium’s B Arena. — Picture by Fortunate Nkomo

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

COULD there be a cold war at Bosso? Perhaps not, judging from the shift that players put in at yesterday’s training session amid rumours of player unrest at the club.

From the outside, it would seem all is not well in the Highlanders camp but it was all smiles as players resumed this week’s training programme at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

The side is on a three game winless streak, the club has scrapped camping for matches played in Bulawayo as well as cut winning bonuses by half. All of this sets the tone for an unhappy environment but that is not the case, at least for now.

The players are owed winning bonuses for their three wins against Yadah, Caps United and Triangle. Players grumbled about the bonuses last week but the executive committee calmed the storm down.

Sakunda Holdings, the club’s main sponsors do not cover winning bonuses and camping costs as the sponsorship is for players’ salaries as well as administrative costs.

Chronicle Sport had been informed by multiple sources of a possible sit-in on Tuesday morning but on arriving at the session which was held under the watchful eye of Portuguese coach Balmetar Brito, all was well.

Highlanders have reduced their winning bonuses to US$50 from US$100 sometime back and scrapped bonuses for draws which were pegged at US$50.

Players who spoke to this publication said they were informed that the camp they had before the FC Platinum encounter which they lost 3-2 on October at Barbourfields Stadium was their last for the season.

Highlanders chief executive officer Ronald Moyo explained a bit on why the team did not camp for the Chicken Inn game.

“We never suspended camping. Initially, we decided not to camp. So camping and not camping is a decision made by the club and in this case we just made a decision not to camp. We feel the players are responsible enough to take care of themselves. It’s almost every team that makes this decision in the country.

“It’s a management decision where you need players to take care of themselves, another positive is we are not spending money. It’s not like we have suspended camping, we just made a decision for that game.

“It’s a decision we make going into a game. We make decisions based on circumstances and situations,” said Moyo.

The three-league match winless run has seen Highlanders being kicked out of the top four by Ngezi Platinum Stars who are on 47 points while Bosso have amassed 46 points.

Ngezi extended their unbeaten run to six games at the weekend when they drew 1-1 away at Harare City who are fighting for survival. Bosso had an opportunity to bounce back into the top four when they faced Chicken Inn the next day but they had to come from behind to draw 2-2 with their neighbours.

Highlanders’ next encounter is at home against Bulawayo Chiefs who suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Bulawayo City. — Follow on Twitter @innocentskizoe