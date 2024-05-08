Unscrupulous business people selling import licenses- Industry ministry

Business Writer

THE Ministry of Industry and Commerce has urged the business community to maintain integrity in their operations amid reports of some dishonest entities selling import licenses obtained for free.

The licenses, acquired through official online platforms, are being sold for US$100, according to the ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said, “It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce that some business people are selling import licences they would have obtained from the Ministry for only US$100.

“The Ministry has zero tolerance for corruption and it is in this regard that we expect the business community to operate with integrity. All importers are hereby urged to observe proper procedures for obtaining import licenes.”

The ministry said the import licences are obtained officially Online, on its E-Platform, once one meets the criteria, hence there no need to buy import licences for those who have obtained the licenses officially from the Ministry.

The ministry added that prior approval of licenses is the norm for all imports.