Unstoppable 19-year-old Lemoniq drops debut EP

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

UNSTOPPABLE 19-year-old Afro-fusion songstress Lemoniq (born Gugulethu Monica Moyo) who is focused on growing her brand is doing so through the release of an EP titled Ngowam’Lo.

The four-track EP that was released recently has songs, the title track featuring Umkhathi Theatre Works, Sofasilahlane, Skhathi and Nhliziyo Yami. It was produced by award-winning beat makers Neshville and Godwin Smallz.

Said Lemoniq: “This is my first EP and the songs are mostly about love and need to care for our loved ones. As an up-and-coming artiste, I’m focused on growing my brand thus I promise my fans more music and videos before end of October.”

Lemoniq who loves Afro-pop, jazz, imbube and other genres she discovers everyday started singing when she was very young. With her mom noticing how amazing and connected to music she was, she encouraged her to consider singing as a career which at first she was hesitant to do before eventually giving it a try in 2020.

She recorded a song that she composed.

“When I started singing, I faced the challenge of self-doubt as I wasn’t confident about my work. But the way that the audience received my music built the confidence I have now.

“My major highlights are sharing the stage with Kenyan singer Wambui Katee who asked me to back her on her music when she came to Zimbabwe last September. The honour of being part of the Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo and being nominated for the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) Newcomer of the year category was amazing,” said Lemoniq. – @mthabisi_mthire