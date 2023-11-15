Unstoppable filmmaker John Mabuyane gets 12 Zafta, two RoilBAA nominations

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

FILMMAKER, writer and producer John Mabuyane continues to prove that he is a gem as he has received several award nominations.

Through his productions, A High School Diary and Amanxeba, Mabuyane has been nominated for the seventh edition of the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) in the Best Television production A High School Diary series. From the same production, actor, Alex Marowa has been nominated for Best Actor.

The Zaftas nominations are in categories that include Most Popular Television Series (Amanxeba), Best Television Series (Amanxeba), Best Actress Amanxeba (Donna N), Outstanding Director for TV (John Mabuyane), Outstanding Editing for TV Series (Amanxeba), Outstanding TV actor A high school diary (Tanaka Munyavi) and Outstanding in wardrobe and makeup (Amanxeba).

Mabuyane said the nominations are evidence of the hard work that he put in with his team, in growing the country’s film sector.

“The nominations for two award ceremonies are evidence enough that my team and I are working overtime. A nomination for me is already a win. It means our work is visible and being recognised.

“Getting the gong is the cherry on top of the icing,” said Mabuyane.

He said his brand is a legacy dedicated to his late father.

“Brand John Mabuyane Films lives forever. This production house is named after my deceased father, John E Mabuyane, and is in his honour. Evidence enough that he raised a beast and his legacy will last for eternity.”

Growing up, Mabuyane said he wanted to be a human rights lawyer.

“I wanted to speak, fight, and stand up for the voiceless, but God had a different direction for me. Fate led me in a writer’s boot, and I embraced acting, directing, and producing because I had stories to tell and the only way I could live up to my dream of becoming the voice, was to use television as my armor,” said Mabuyane.

He said he produces untold societal stories.

“I address issues hidden behind closed doors. I’m an untold story writer. I want people to relate to and speak to my productions every time.” – @mthabisi_mthire