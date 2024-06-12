Unveiling “Nyanga”: A tale of heritage, resilience and unbreakable bonds

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

IN the picturesque landscapes of Nyanga in the Eastern Highlands, a compelling cinematic masterpiece is set to captivate audiences with its narrative of heritage, resilience and unbreakable bonds.

Crafted by the creative minds behind acclaimed productions like “Wenera”, “Bundu” and “Thandie’s Diary”, “Nyanga” promises to deliver an extraordinary storytelling experience that celebrates the indomitable human spirit.

Written by Eddie Ndhlovu, produced by Talent Chitauro, and directed by Ndhlovu and Jakov Dakovic, this film boasts a stellar cast including Colin Ncube, Benhildah Kandawasvika, Hardlife Makuku, LIyod Mazengula, Talent Nyamayedenga and Peter Chester.

After two years of nurturing this heartfelt project, Ndhlovu expressed excitement about finally unveiling it to the public this upcoming summer. He shared the storyline.

“At the heart of the story lies the theme of pride – an exploration of embracing one’s heritage, confronting challenges and finding strength and purpose within. ‘Nyanga’ delves deep into the lives of rangers, their struggles, triumphs and the unbreakable bonds that bind them together,” Ndhlovu shared.

Filmed in Nyanga, Lake Kyle, and Harare over 15 days, the production faced its share of challenges.

“One of the foremost challenges encountered during production was the logistical intricacy of filming in remote locations. While Nyanga’s breath-taking landscapes offered an ideal setting for the narrative, they also presented challenges such as navigating rugged terrain, sparse infrastructure and unpredictable weather conditions.

“Another significant challenge was the tight schedule. With a production timeline of just 15 days, every moment was crucial. The team had to meticulously plan each scene, manage time efficiently and sustain a high level of focus and productivity throughout the shoot.

“Long hours and intense work became the norm as they endeavoured to encapsulate the essence of the story within the allotted timeframe,” explained Ndhlovu.

Despite logistical complexities and a tight schedule, the dedicated team overcame obstacles with resilience and commitment.

“Nevertheless, the dedicated team behind the film confronted these obstacles head-on, showcasing their resilience and unwavering commitment to realising this cinematic masterpiece. They team meticulously orchestrated transportation, equipment and crew co-ordination to guarantee seamless operations in these demanding environments.

“Talent of Steel, our primary production company, collaborated with our esteemed partner, Zimparks, to secure breath-taking shooting locations.

“Additionally, we received invaluable support from production houses including Zhou Media, Tuckshop Ideas, The Audio Guy, Mai Zayne Media, Astonish Media, Motion script and Olivewood, whose expertise in various units contributed significantly to the success of this remarkable endeavour.”

As “Nyanga” prepares to grace the silver screen, audiences can anticipate an immersive experience that celebrates heritage, resilience and the unbreakable spirit of humanity.—@mthabisi_mthire