Unwell Mgcini Nyoni seeks assistance

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Friends of multi-award-winning photographer-cum-poet Mgcini Nyoni who is battling a heart problem have called on the public to join hands and assist in footing his medical bills.

Nyoni, who has been instrumental in the documentation of most art activities in Bulawayo, was reportedly diagnosed with a heart problem in 2020 and according to close associates, he has not been well for close to a week. As a result, medical bills keep ballooning.

“We humbly request your contributions to help Mgcini get medical assistance. The total amount needed is US$1 000. For donations, contact +263774128816,” wrote arts practitioner, Kudakwashe Takundwa.

Contacted for comment, Takundwa said: “Mgcini is home. For now, he isn’t ready for a press story. He isn’t well, honestly.”

One of the crowd-funding organisers Desmond Mqhele, who is a creative and health advocate, said they will work flat out to assist Nyoni.

“Heart conditions and treatment in the country are very costly and life-threatening. I urge everyone to come on board and assist Mgcini. In the long run, we continue to encourage the Government to raise the health budget way above the Abuja Declaration and continue to strive to offer quality and specialist services countrywide.

“As it stands, Mgcini needs more than the services he can get here. Possibly, he might need a specialist operation for his ailing heart, probably out of the country. We also encourage our line ministry to look into issues of health insurance in partnership with the National Arts Council and other like-minded partners,” said Mqhele. [email protected]_mthire