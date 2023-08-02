Up-and-close with sonstress Aejay August

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

This week’s Up and Close with the Lozibaz at Pub Lagondola will feature a performance by Arifandika Jacqueline popularly known as Aejay August.

Up and close with the Lozibaz, a movement that was created for young females and marginalised artists premiered its event last month with a performance from Stewie Le Savage.

Aejay August, a name which was derived from the artiste’s name and birth month is an Afrocentric musician, singer, songwriter, and filmmaker from Ntabazinduna.

She said the event tomorrow will be all about embracing African culture and reminding people of their roots.

“If someone likes being entertained, being brought back to their roots, celebrating Africa and their culture, they certainly shouldn’t miss this event. The preparations are going fine. As we’re getting ourselves ready for the big event,” said the Muka Ubike Doro hit-maker.

Alongside Aejay August will be Ladee who said she will make sure that everyone is blown away by her performance. She said everything is in place and they are looking forward to the day.

Up and close with the Lozibaz will play host to different female creatives from different places every fortnight on Thursdays. The show is all about the audience getting to know their artiste on a personal level where they can ask the artistes any questions.

