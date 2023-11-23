Up-and-coming artiste, Maggie Soul Bird’s unique sound captivating

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

AFRO-SOUL singer and songwriter Maggie Soul Bird, born Margret Caroline Chiedza Maganzo is a female artiste who people need to look out for as she is set to make waves with her music.

With her versatile talents as a screenwriter and poet, Maggie Soul Bird has been able to create a unique sound that has captured the hearts of many.

She started her music career professionally in 2020 when she recorded her first album titled “A Piece of Peace”.

“It all started with writing in general. Growing up, I had a teacher in primary school who was a poet and screenwriter and she imparted or maybe, awoke that passion in me. With time, towards high school level, I started writing songs and, here we are today.

“I started pursuing music professionally in 2020 when I recorded my first album titled A Piece of Peace. At some point, I was in a band. I have performed at a few events thus far, the recent one being at Yanaya Restaurant under the brand Isilimela Events, a company that promotes artists and hosts a variety of events,” said Maggie Soul Bird.

The album, which has eight tracks, showcased the artiste’s ability to write meaningful lyrics.

Now, she is working on a solo album.

“I’m working on a solo album as well as a collaboration album with various international producers. This one will be a mashup of various genres ranging from reggae, funk, ballads, and rock etc. This album is just to showcase the versatility of Maggie Soul and my creativity, and also basically, just to jam and have fun,” she said.

However, Maggie Soul Bird said she is facing challenges in financing her music projects.

“As fun as this all sounds, it doesn’t come any easy as there are costs associated with the birth of an album. Studio time must be paid for, and photo shoots and eventually video shoots will also come into the picture.

“As for the international collabo mashup, communications facilities like data have to be in place. And before we know it, the album launch, itself. All these need to be financed and that is one major challenge that I am facing at the moment.

“Getting into paid performance gigs as well is another hurdle that I have come across as an upcoming artiste.”

Despite all the challenges that she faces, she remains determined to succeed and is working hard to overcome these challenges.

