Up-and-coming gospel star Voxie promises unforgettable worship experience

Up-and-coming gospel musician Voxie is gearing up for a night of praise and worship as she announces her arrival on the music scene with a grand concert.

The event, set for tomorrow at the Kingdom Empowerment Centre (KEC) auditorium in Bulawayo, will feature award-winning gospel powerhouse Mai Mwamuka, along with Apex Predators, Larry Spear, Baba Walleh, and Benjy Sax.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz Online, Voxie expressed her excitement and readiness to make her mark in Zimbabwe’s gospel music industry.

“The preparations are going smoothly, and we’ve intensified efforts to ensure everything is perfect. Attendees can expect a life-changing and destiny-altering experience. We urge everyone to bring their dancing shoes, as the Apex Predators will dazzle with their energetic choreography as we join in praising the Lord. It will be a night to remember,” said Voxie.

She added, “There’ll be a variety of music genres on offer, including a special treat for reggae lovers. No one should miss this concert – it will be an amazing opportunity to bask in God’s presence through worship.”

