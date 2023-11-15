Up-and-coming musician shares his journey in the music industry

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Nigel Landelani Thole, known by his stage name Macala, is determined to make his mark in the music industry. Specialising in music genres like Amapiano, Afro-pop, and maskandi, Macala aspires to make a name for himself in the industry.

In a recent interview with Chronicle Showbiz, Macala expressed his excitement about his music and his eagerness to share it with the world. He believes that his music is authentic and truthful, and he wants to share his voice and message with as many people as possible because he knows that his music can make a difference in people’s lives.

Macala has already released four songs, namely Ngiyakuthanda, Inkumbulo, Amacala, and Impilo. However, his journey to success in the music industry has not been easy. Starting as a vocalist, he faced challenges recording his songs and creating album covers for his music.

He revealed, “My journey has been tough since the day I started recording my songs. I thought it would be simple but soon realized that in this industry, if you want to be recognised, you need to work hard. My biggest challenge in the industry was recording studio photo shoots. I didn’t know that after recording a song, you need to create album covers and other promotional materials. I only learned this in 2019 when Novuyo Seagirl mentored me at the Say What Competition, where I came in second.”

Despite the challenges, Macala remains determined to inspire other aspiring artists. He offered advice to up-and-coming artists, saying, “In this industry, you must not be lazy. Wake up and work hard. This is our future, and this is where some of our income comes from.”

Currently, Macala is working on a new single titled “Ngiyamthanda,” which he says is dedicated to Mzoe 7 and Ladee.

_@TashaMutsiba.