Up-and-coming rapper sings on teen life

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

UP-AND-COMING hip hop musician, Promise Radebe who uses the stage name X is set to release a single titled Back to Me (Remix) which is about the life of teenagers.

The single due to be released this coming Tuesday on his YouTube page will be his sixth track.

The 18-year-old hip-hop artiste who is based in Bulawayo said his music passion grew during his days at primary school.

“I found the love of art during my primary schooling at Milton Junior at the tender age of nine. When I was 14, I recorded my first song titled Four Snitches which happened to be an unrealistic track, but however with time and good nurturing from King and Lynden Lungu, I’ve grown musically.”

The youngster said he is now tackling different issues through his music.

Growing up in a secluded environment, the youngster said he has been prone to depression.

“Being an artiste that suffers from depression, I do not let that stand in my way as I instead, use my music as an outlet and to motivate some people that also experience the same thing.

“I’m working on my second single for this year titled Back to Me (Remix) whereby I’m giving people a clear picture of how I lived my life at the age of 16. Back To Me is actually a song written in a flashback technique as I’ll be showing what I go through as a person who suffers from depression,” he said.

The artiste has five singles under his belt, his debut Living My Life, Winning featuring Freazy 99, Scrap featuring Kid Emmz, Ill Mind featuring King and Observation released this year on Valentine’s Day. – @mthabisi_mthire