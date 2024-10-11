Up the standards in workplace safety and health: Vice President Mohadi

Fairness Moyana in Victoria Falls

VICE-President Kembo Mohadi urged businesses to elevate their safety and health standards in the workplace.

He emphasised that failure to do so could impede the realisation of Zimbabwe’s vision of achieving an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

VP Mohadi further highlighted that the success of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) is largely dependent on boosting workplace safety and fostering a robust sense of morale among employees.

“It is my singular honour and privilege to officially open this high-level conference as we re-affirm our collective commitment to protecting the safety, health and well-being of our esteemed and hardworking workers,” said VP Mohadi.

“This year’s conference held under the theme ‘Promoting an Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Culture Through Vision Zero’, could not be more timely. The theme resonates closely with Zimbabwe’s national development agenda, which is underpinned by our efforts of enhancing safety standards and minimising occupational hazards at the workplace,” he added.

“The safety and health of our workers are not only moral imperatives but key enablers of Zimbabwe’s journey towards becoming a prosperous upper middle-income society as envisioned by Vision 2030.

“This vision is clearly articulated in our National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which emphasises sustainable economic growth and transformation.”

The Vice-President said increased developments will be driven by decent work values that include equitable employment opportunities and a productive workforce that is free from occupational injuries and diseases. A healthy workforce is essential for a thriving economy, he said.

“Therefore, this means safeguarding workers’ health is fundamental to the success of Vision 2030.

Employers must ensure that their workplaces are safe while workers have a responsibility to follow established safety procedures to protect themselves and their colleagues,” said Cde Mohadi.

“The protection of workers’ rights is fully enshrined in Section 65(1) of our Constitution. This section enhances the skills and knowledge of our workforce. This includes equipping workers with tools they need to understand and mitigate workplace risks.

“Through partnerships with institutions like Nssa and other relevant bodies, we are expanding access to occupational safety training across all sectors.

“This helps reduce accidents and injuries and ensure that all workers are prepared to handle the challenges of their respective industries safely.”

Among the key components of promoting safe working environments, he noted the importance of training and education of workers saying the country’s transformation will be fully realised “if we prioritise health, safety and well-being of every Zimbabwean worker”.

VP Mohadi said the Government has laid the groundwork through NDS1, the Labour Act, or Constitution and participation in international frameworks like ILO and the Decent Work Country Programme.

“Now, it is up to all of us — Government, workers, employers and social partners – to work together to achieve the ‘Vision Zero’ goal of zero harm in the workplace,” he said.

“Looking into the future, we must recognise the importance of innovation and technology in improving workplace safety. NDS1 places significant emphasis on strategic innovation, which is critical in creating safer work environments, particularly in high-risk sectors such as mining, construction and agriculture.

“Emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and automation can help identify hazards, predict accidents and mitigate risks before they occur. I encourage industries across Zimbabwe to invest in these innovations as they will not only enhance workers’ safety but also boost productivity and competitiveness.”

By embracing these technologies, he said Zimbabwe will be better positioned to achieve Vision 2030 and become a leader in occupational safety and health in the region.

VP Mohadi pledged the Government’s commitment to promoting the safety of workers saying the country has made strides by domesticating various international conventions with the OSH Bill also being crafted.

“I’m happy to inform you that to date, Zimbabwe has ratified six major Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Conventions. Such conventions include Convention 155 on OSH; Convention 161 on Occupational Health Services and Convention 170 on Safety in the Use of Chemicals. In addition, we are also in the process of ratifying Convention 187 on the Promotional Framework for OSH, which will further enhance our national zeal for health and safety at the workplace in Zimbabwe,” he said.

VP Mohadi, however, said more needs to be done in addressing the occupational hazards in the workplace that had seen 4 622 disabling injuries and 65 deaths recorded annually between 2019 and 2023.

“Occupational injuries and fatalities such as the 4 622 disabling injuries and 65 deaths recorded annually between 2019 and 2023 are not just statistics. They represent personal tragedies that impact families, communities and the productivity of our economy,” he said.

The Decent Work Country Programme (DWCP) for Zimbabwe which has been running from 2022-2026 focuses on three critical areas that include employment promotion, social dialogue and strengthening social and labour protection.

Organised by the National Social Security Authority (Nssa) in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Occupational Safety and Health Council, the conference also serves to provide a platform for networking and collaboration among OSH professionals, researchers, and policymakers from diverse backgrounds and industries.