Upcoming kasi rapper Madala BK works on debut EP

Mthabisi Tshuma

MADALA BK, real name Bekithemba Tshuma, is working on his upcoming EP, aptly named “1st Street,’ with production and mastering expertise provided by the talented TRB.

The title track itself, “1st Street,” serves as a lyrical map, guiding listeners through the artist’s personal journey from his roots in the Sihlengeni area of Esigodini.

Madala BK first made waves a few months back with his hit track “Dangerous MC,” a collaboration that featured the lyrical prowess of Malome and bore the sonic fingerprint of TRB’s production.

“I have started to work on EP which includes my masterpiece Baloyi followed by Uthando kuphela which will have Luandra as a feature and a few surprise artistes. 1st Street will touch up mostly on how l grew up and also about street life.

“The tracks that l have managed to finish are namely Sfiso featuring Luandra, Malambane and Imali yegazi featuring theLaargest,” said Madala BK.

He said he is inspired by the likes of Zola 7, Mandoza, Trompies and Izinyoka.

