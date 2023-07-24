Upcoming musician ready to take on the world

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Writer

Panashe Nakayi, better known by his stage name Keylow Beats, is a talented 23-year-old music producer, songwriter, and singer from Bulawayo.

Keylow Beats’ music career began in 2013 when he used to drum beats on desks at school singing with friends.

It was at this time that he discovered his talent for music production and singing. However, it wasn’t until 2020 when he got an opportunity to work with a friend who is also a music producer named T Flow that Keylow Beats started making professional beats.

Keylow Beats is looking for funds to grow his talent and take his music to the next level. With his dedication and passion for music, he has the potential to become a successful artist in the music industry.

He was inspired by Oskidi, a music producer from Harare, and Takura, also known as Mr. Okay, when it comes to singing.

Keylow Beats has his own studio called Keylow Beats Entertainment, where he works with various upcoming artists. He has uploaded about 11 singles on his new YouTube channel called Keylow Beats.

Despite his talent and hard work, Keylow Beats has faced challenges in getting full studio equipment. However, he has been slowly covering the gaps with the help of his parents. The other challenge he has faced is the failure to get music sponsors and the opportunity to present his work to the world.