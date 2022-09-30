Upcoming poet pens 32 poems to inspire young women

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

A 22-year-old poet Nonsikelelo Dotrine Moyo has penned a collection of poems that seeks to encourage female youths on becoming the best version of themselves.

The collection titled “For a black girl” was published in June this year by Predawn Books and Films.

Inspired by America’s best-selling authors Maya Angelou and Sarah Jakes Roberts, the upcoming poet said: “The collection is called For A Black Girl. It’s a collection of motivational, spiritual and love poems aimed at empowering youths. The book is inspired by my vision to see more girls going after their dreams despite the hardships and challenges they may encounter. It doesn’t only serve as motivation for the young people out there, but also for myself the author as I push towards fulfilling my life goals.

“I was greatly inspired by female writers like Maya Angelou and Sarah Jakes Roberts. These women ignited a fire in me that led to this book,” she said.

“The publishing journey began on July 21 and came to an end on September 18. I’m glad that girls can now have access to the book and I hope that it’ll serve its purpose,” Moyo said.

She said she began pursuing poetry at the age of 16.

“My journey in poetry began at the age of 16 when I was representing my church at poetry competitions. From there, I went on to perform at several small events such as the Fighting Against Rape event which took place in April this year. I started working on For a Black Girl in 2020 and I finally published it this year.”

Born in Matobo to a family of six, the poet relocated to Bulawayo at the age of six to begin primary education at Helemu Primary School. She then moved to Fusi Primary School in Gwabalanda.

“I attended Inyanda High school afterward and it was there that I discovered my passion for writing as a member of the school’s public speaking and debate club. From there, I went on to perform my poetry at several events.”

Moyo said she finds joy in motivating and addressing crowds.

"I enjoy addressing and motivating crowds. Besides writing, I'm also a gifted science student studying Electronic Engineering. I was once chosen as one of two students to represent Premier High school at a Girls in Robotics project under Higher Life Foundation in 2019 during my A-level years," Moyo said.