UPDATE: King Zwelithini will be laid to rest at night and by men only

JOHANNESBURG – The late King Goodwill Zwelithini will be buried at night and by men only.

That’s the word from AmaZulu Prime Minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthulezi.

A number of dignitaries have arrived at KwaNongoma to pay their last respects.

A memorial service will be held for the late monarch on Thursday.

The AmaZulu Royal Family had earlier confirmed King Goodwill Zwelithini will be laid to rest on Thursday.

The king’s body arrived at the royal palace on Saturday. King Zwelithini passed away on Friday morning after a long battle with diabetes. President Cyril Ramaphosa has accorded him a special official funeral, category 1.