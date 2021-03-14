UPDATE: King Zwelithini will be laid to rest at night and by men only

The late King Godwill Zwelethini

The Chronicle

JOHANNESBURG – The late King Goodwill Zwelithini will be buried at night and by men only.

That’s the word from AmaZulu Prime Minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthulezi.

A number of dignitaries have arrived at KwaNongoma to pay their last respects.

A memorial service will be held for the late monarch on Thursday.

The AmaZulu Royal Family had earlierÂ confirmed King Goodwill Zwelithini will be laid to rest on Thursday.

The king’s body arrived at the royal palace on Saturday.

KingÂ ZwelithiniÂ passedÂ away on Friday morningÂ afterÂ aÂ longÂ battleÂ withÂ diabetes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa hasÂ accorded himÂ aÂ specialÂ officialÂ funeral,Â categoryÂ 1.

eNCA

