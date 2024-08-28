UPDATE: Mzansi Express issue a statement following 10 travellers from Bulawayo to Johannesburg killed in accident

Press Release

At about 23:50 hours last night (27 August 2024), our bus Registration Numbor HT73PGGP traveling from Bulawayo bound for Johannesburg was involved in an accident at the Three Mile Circle (Roundabout) in Makhado, South Africa.

There were 67 passengers on board as well as the bus crew. Following this accident some passengers tragically lost their lives and several others suffered various degrees of injuries.

South African Emergency services attended to the scene and transported the injured and deceased to Makhado and Elim Hospitals for treatment.

We are currently co-operating with law enforcement agents as they attend to the matter. Next of kin members will be notified when all passengers’ individual identifications have been finalized.

We kindly ask for your patience as law enforcement and health service providers work on treating and identifying all passengers both injured and deceased.

The management of Mzansi Express would like to take the opportunity to reassure Zimbabweans that we too are feeling the nation’s shock and pain at this tragic hour.

A more detailed statement will be released in due course as we continue working with the Authorities in Zimbabwe and South Africa.