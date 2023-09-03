UPDATE: Schools countrywide opening on Wednesday

03 Sep, 2023 - 18:09 0 Views
0 Comments
UPDATE: Schools countrywide opening on Wednesday

The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu Online Reporter

Schools countrywide will open on Wednesday instead of Monday the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services has said.

In a statement Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana said boarding schools that have received learners should proceed as normal.

“Reference is made to earlier communication on the deferment of opening of schools in Zimbabwe. Following further deliberations, Government announces that schools opening for all day schools countrywide has been deferred to Wednesday 06 September 2023. Boarding schools that had already received pupils should proceed as normal.”

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting