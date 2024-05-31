UPDATE: South Africa’s Electoral Commission website is up

Online Reporter

SOUTH Africa’s Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) website which had crashed in the morning is now up and running with the organisation saying “the results have not been compromised.”

South Africa is holding general elections and the IEC has been giving regular updates on vote counting around the country.

In the morning the IEC apologised for the crashing of the website’s dashboard.

“We apologise for the issue with our public facing NPE system, and are working on restoring service. The results system is still operational and local offices continue to capture results,” wrote the IEC on their X page.

In a statement, the Electoral Commission said all services have been restored.

“The Electoral Commission confirms that it has experienced interruption in the replication of data from its national data centre and the various Results Operation Centres (RoCs). The data in the data centre remains intact and the results have not been compromised.

All services have since been restored and the leaderboard is working normal. Result processing continues unaffected,” said the Commission.