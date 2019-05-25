UPDATED: Condolence messages pour in for DD

Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Cde July Moyo addresses mourners at the funeral of the late Dr Dumiso Dabengwa in Fourwinds, Bulawayo, yesterday. Following proceedings (standing, right) is Zanu-PF Politburo member Cde Tshinga Dube and seated on his right is Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs Minister of State Cde Abednico Ncube. — Picture By Obey Sibanda

Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

Zanu-PF has described liberation war icon Dr Dumiso Dabengwa, who died in Kenya on Thursday, as a remarkable freedom fighter whose contribution to the independence of the country is uncontestable.

Affectionately known as “The Black Russian,” Dr Dabengwa died enroute to Zimbabwe from India where he had been rushed for treatment.

Zanu-PF secretary for information and publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo described Dr Dabengwa as a remarkable freedom fighter and a man of impeccable liberation war credentials.

“The Zanu-PF revolutionary party joins his Excellency President ED Mnangagwa in mourning the untimely demise of Cde Dumiso Dabengwa in Nairobi, Kenya yesterday (on Thursday).

“His shock departure has been received with bewilderment and dismay by the generality of our people across the country,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.

“The elephant has fallen. A giant has departed without ceremony leaving many hearts lacerated. His illustrious contribution to the liberation of Zimbabwe is uncontestable, so is his role post Independence.

“He was a remarkable freedom fighter. A man of impeccable liberation war credentials. A leader of immense charisma, courage, dedication and enviable humility.”

Cde Khaya Moyo said Dr Dabengwa was a humble man who led from the front and embraced everyone.

“He embraced even those who hated him. Political differences of opinion at any stage must never translate into enmity, and be a weapon used to extinguish one’s history.

“Cde Dabengwa always led from the front. He knew no tribe, region or race. He only knew humanity. A man of Cde Dabengwa’s attributes can never die, but can only depart for higher responsibility,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.

“He has left a legacy of selfless service to the people of Zimbabwe and to the cause of Pan-Africanism. May his soul anchor and rest in eternal peace.”

Condolence messages continued to pour in following Dr Dabengwa’s death with MDC-T president Dr Thokozani Khupe describing him as an icon and true servant of the people.

“On behalf of myself and the Movement for Democratic Change, l would like to convey our heartfelt and deepest condolences to the people of Zimbabwe and in particular the Dabengwa family.

“Indeed our country, Sadc region, the African continent and the broader international community have lost an icon, a true servant of the people,” said Dr Khupe.

She said Dr Dabengwa dedicated his life to the emancipation of his people against the brutal Ian Smith regime with courage and determination for a free and equal Zimbabwe.

Former Deputy Prime Minister in the inclusive government, Professor Arthur Mutambara posted on Twitter, “On Dumiso Dabengwa A dedicated & resolute Pan-African freedom fighter, revolutionary & statesman — A commander of commanders; a hero of heroes. A founding father of both Zim & SA States; Unassuming, humble & immensely effective. DD was dignity, humility and greatness personified.”

Special advisor to President Mnangagwa on disability issues Cde Joshua Malinga said Dr Dabengwa’s death was a great loss to the nation.

“On behalf of my family and myself, I express very deep sorrows and condolences to the Dabengwa family and entire nation. DD is a great loss to us all. Personally I have lost a person whom I admired and hero worshipped and a big brother. I will always remember him and hope to meet him on the other side of eternity,” he said.

“To Zodwa Dabengwa and family, I say we are with you in this bad moment. Hamba kahle my brother. Your contribution to the nation is always persistent, insistent and continuous. Rest in peace my brother.”

National Art Gallery regional director Mr Butholezwe Nyathi also posted on Twitter saying, “Had the honour to deliver a solidarity message at the launch of the Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation in Bulawayo in 2018. The liberator has been elevated to higher glory. Sincere condolences to the Dabengwa family.”

President Mnangagwa on Thursday mourned the death of Dr Dumiso Dabengwa saying the former Zipra intelligence supremo was and will always remain a hero.