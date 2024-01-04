Updated: Man found dead with gunshot wound in Bulawayo

Flora Sibanda, Online writer

SIZINDA residents in Bulawayo allege the unidentified man was found dead in a maize field Thursday afternoon near Sidojiwe flats, was shot by a National Railways of Zimbabwe security guard after he was caught stealing copper wires at the Westgate Station

Police had arrived at the scene by 4pm and scores of residents were jostling to get a glimpse of the body.

A statement may be issued later today by Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele.

“The man who was in the company of two other suspects was shot dead while trying to escape.

His two accomplices ran away,” said a resident who declined to be named.

More to follow…

@flora_sibanda